Blown leads for FHS teams

BLOUNT COUNTY — Jon Higgins’ Farragut varsity boys basketball team led Heritage 37-25 midway through the third quarter at HHS Friday night, Dec. 15.



But the Admirals lost 64-58, thanks in large part to the hot hand, which included excellent free throw shooting, of Mountaineer Luke Burnette (32 points).



Farragut dropped to 4-8 overall, 1-5 in District 4-AAA. Heritage improved to 3-6, 3-3.



Chris Dalton, senior guard, led FHS in scoring with 15. Nick Stedham, Admirals senior post, added 11, while Caleb Thompson scored eight and Luke Moeller seven.



Things were similar for Jason Mayfield’s FHS Lady Admirals at HHS, falling to 6-5 overall, 4-2 in district play after a 46-37 setback.

Morgan Carbaugh’s 3-point field goal to begin the second half gave Farragut’s girls a 27-20 lead.



But cold Lady Admirals shooting from that point forward allowed the Lady Mountaineers (6-3, 4-2) to grab the lead, then build a small cushion. A handful of late FHS turnovers prevented a rally.



Carbaugh, a junior wing, scored a team-high 13. Brooke Christian, FHS junior wing/post, added 11. Sydney Chapman had seven points.