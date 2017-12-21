FBC mom2mom open to all area mothers

Motherhood: It might be just what you expected or it might be more than you expected. Either way, you don’t have to go it alone.



First Baptist Concord invites mothers of all ages to mom2mom, where they can become part of a group that offers fellowship with other mothers, Bible study and Godly guidance from an experienced mom. All this, plus a once-a-month special meeting where a speaker gives a pertinent message for today’s mom.



Church membership is not required — many of the roughly 60 women who come to the Wednesday morning meeting, from 9 to 11 a.m., or the Wednesday evening meeting, from 6 to 7:30 p.m., do not attend FBC.



Free childcare is available for both sessions. Cost to join when classes start up again Jan. 10 is $15, plus the cost of the workbook — but moms can join at any time. The morning group will be using the book “Walking with



God in the Season of Motherhood.” The next study for the evening group has yet to be decided.

Meetings consist of a large group Bible study and small group time, where moms get to talk about their experiences. Older mothers, “Titus Moms,” are there to bounce questions off of and to offer encouragement.



“It has been truly life-changing for me,” said Tina Hulbert, a Concord mom of two teenagers. “When I joined, I did not have a solid group



of Christian friends to do life with. I had



young children and I was lonely. Mom2mom has given me true lifelong friends, great



parenting advice and has been a sweet encouragement in the middle of my week for six years now.”



Billinda Henderson has been a member for five years and co-leads the group with



Hulbert.



Henderson has done the seasons of motherhood study before.



“I loved it,” she said. “The book is about how we can be more like Jesus and our kids see that. Anything we can do to better ourselves, and our children see that is a beautiful thing. What I like about mom2mom is we as women need other women to help us through the scariness that is motherhood.



“It’s women with the same belief system getting together and supporting each other and studying the Word,” Henderson added.



“I would absolutely recommend this study,” said Titus Mom Pam Kihn, “As it is a simple read and very helpful for raising



children in a Godly home. I would have loved something like this as a young



wife and mother to help me teach and be



an example of who God calls us to be as wives and mothers. It is a Godly useful guide to prepare and help us through the situations we deal with on a daily basis as



mothers.”



“I’ve been blessed by serving in mom2mom for the last three years,” Titus Mom Phyllis Roberson said. “My group is primarily moms with middle and high school aged kids and there’s great conversation when we get together.”



Other members include Mom Amy Daniel, who lives in Hardin Valley and has a 15-month-old and a 4-year-old.



“I’ve been going for about four years,” she said. “I actually started when I was pregnant with the first one. It’s really helped me to have a community of moms who love the Lord and are seeking to raise our kids in a Godly way together.”



To join mom2mom call Tina Hulbert at mom2mom@fbconcord.org or call her at 680-0381.



