Wilsons to celebrate 50th

Warren is retired from the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service. He currently is working for the University of Tennessee. Gail is retired from Parkwest Medical Center with a nursing career spanning nearly 50 years and several states.



Their military service allowed them to make friends all over the country — friends they enjoy visiting. Warren and Gail enjoy traveling to watch gospel groups perform and attending Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball games.



