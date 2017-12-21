FIS Choir ‘Festival and Holidays’ concert
FIS Admiral Choir members, from left, Rebecca Pack, Alysa Binghan, Addison Kohn, Anna Mamontov, Allie Bush, Bianka Bukovska and Mikayla Babjac.Farragut Intermediate School Admiral “Winter” Choir presented “Festivals and Holidays,” a concert for the
students’ families in FIS gymnasium Wednesday evening, Dec. 6.
Led by music teachers Kristen Bowling and Amanda McMahan, the choir, consisting of students from third through fifth grades, performed holiday songs about traditions around the world. They also described holiday observances from such countrires as China, Scandinavia, India, Belgium and Greece.
While students including Mikayla Babjac, Michael Tang, Lily Kemp, Makenlee Cox and Aaron Pohl introduced the songs, soloists Houston Ramsey and Karuna Chen performed “The Festival of Lanterns” and “St. Lucy Day” respectively.
The choir is part of an after-school program, Bowling said, adding students sign up to participate every six weeks.
The next group of students to make up the choir most likely will be different, but students in the winter choir may sign up again for the next group, she said.