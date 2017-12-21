Farragut Fresh Market hunger relief tops $11,000

The Fresh Market in Farragut and its customers increased local hunger funding earlier this year by more than $11,000 — the third highest amount among all 176 Fresh market stores across the country, according to a company press release.



The grocery store raised $11,454 during the first inaugural 1-3-5 Food Drive initiative, sponsored by its parent company, The Fresh Market Inc.



“The success seen in Farragut is a tribute to the generosity of our guests in this community,” said Roger Cassell, store manager at The Fresh Market in Farragut. “Our hope is that these donations can help enhance the daily



lives of our neighbors and continue to give back to those less fortunate.”

Leading the pack was the Saratoga Springs, New York, Fresh Market store, which raised more than $14,000, and taking second place was the Fresh Market store in Alpharetta, Georgia, which raised more than $12,000.



Customers were asked to donate $1, $3 or $5 during the Food Drive, which was held in July.



“The Fresh Market is committed to engaging its neighbors to help relieve hunger insecurity and encouraged guests to help end childhood hunger by making [the donations],” Stephanie Rogers, public relations manager for The Fresh Market Inc., said.



The Fresh Market stores across the country raised $436,000 during the 1-3-5 Food Drive, the press release stated.



Monies raised at the Farragut store — along with pantry staples including pancake mixes, oatmeal, pastas, tomato sauces, chicken stock, canned foods and other items — were donated to Catholic Charities of East Tennessee in October.



This past year’s Food Drive is in addition to The Fresh Market’s nationwide commitment to community involvement, according to the press release, which further stated donations by the company and its guests contributed more than $48.2 million worth of food to charitable causes in 2016.



