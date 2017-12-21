Late farragutpress editor, Vietnam veteran honored with oak in McFee Park

A memorial tree-planting ceremony in McFee Park honoring the late Dan Barile, long-time farragutpress editor/publisher and Vietnam combat veteran, took place Friday morning, Dec. 15. Along with Phil Dangel (second from left), a good friend of Dan’s who facilitated the planting, were family members, from left, Terry Barile, Dan’s wife; Danielle Barile Presnell, his daughter, with Bryson Presnell, grandson, and Zac Presnell, son-in-law.

There was nothing random about a shummard oak being the tree of choice, planted just a few feet from a walking/bike trail stretching along the southern border of the park.



“I picked it because the tree, when it gets bigger, is going to be very, very colorful, which was Dan: very colorful,” Terry Barile said. “And it’s an oak: he was very strong.”



“Dan was a devoted family man, he was a strong oak for his family,” said Tony Cox, Dan’s former boss as president of Republic Newspaper, Inc., who fought back tears during the ceremony. “I can’t think of a better tree to plant here for him.



“He meant a lot to this community, he meant a lot to our [newspaper] family. He was a great teacher — and a great photographer,”



added Cox, who also serves as farragutpress publisher and Chief Manager of Horne Radio, LLC.



“I think there are better journalists out there today because of him.”



Cox joined farragutpress department heads and other newspaper employees along with other friends and citizens at the ceremony.



Those included Louise Povlin, alderman with Farragut Board of Mayor and Alderman, and David Purvis, a member of Shop Farragut/Farragut Business Alliance.



“Thank you, Phil for having the generosity to memorialize Dan this way,” Cox said.



“Dan, thank you for everything. We miss you.”