police reports

• At 10:06 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 13, a complainant called Knox County Sheriff’s Office Teleserve Unit in reference to a theft at S.E. Center For Fertility, 11126 Kingston Pike. Complainant advised stolen wreaths were still mounted on the front door of the medical offices as of 4 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9. By Monday, Dec. 11, the wreaths were missing. Complainant waited to report this due to reviewing video footage to possibly verify an exact date of the incident. Estimated value of loss was listed at $100.



• At 8:23 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12, a Lookout Pointe complainant came to KCSO West Precinct to file a report on an incident at 11513 Kingston Pike. Complainant advised he is treasurer for a swim league. He advised he received an e-mail from the president of the league asking him to transfer money from a Regions Bank account to a Wells Fargo account in San Francisco. He went to the Regions Bank and transferred $8,750.20 to the requested account. He received another e-mail the next day from the same e-mail address stating he needed to transfer $17,000. He then called the swim league president and she advised she did not send the e-mails.

• At 7:04 p.m., Dec. 11, a Beauchamp Loop complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident at a Champions Pointe residence. Complainant advised between 6 and 7:04 p.m., Dec. 11, the suspect, her friend, would not return a Dyson fan with a listed value of $400. She advised the item was at the suspect’s house because she was letting him use it, but when she asked for it back, he wouldn’t return it to her.



• At 6:17 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 9, a KCSO unit responded to an Oran Road residence in regards to a burglary. Complainant said she returned home and noticed televisions missing out of the living room and out of her roommate’s room. Complainant believes suspect is a former roommate and his girlfriend, as they did not return keys to the residence upon their departure and departed on bad terms. Televisions belong to complainant’s current roommate, who currently is in Florida. There were no signs of forced entry, but the basement door was left ajar — and that is the door where suspects have a key. Estimated value of loss was listed at $1,100.



• At 4:53 p.m., Dec. 9, an Oran Road complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident at 11904 Kingston Pike, Concord Veterinary Hospital. Complainant advised between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m., Dec. 9, the suspect, an employee, stole some client files from the business.



• At 3:45 p.m., Dec. 9, a Yearling Road complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident at Publix, 11656 Parkside Drive. Complainant advised that on Nov. 5 a suspect came into the store and tried to purchase gift cards and a bouquet of flowers, among items purchased, with a counterfeit check. Cost of items was listed at $584.98. Complainant said he got the listed suspect information off the check. He advised he is just now reporting this incident because the company bank sent the check back to him Friday, Dec. 8, and advised him it had been altered — and to make a police report.



• At 8:06 hours p.m., Dec. 8, a KCSO detective responded to Walmart, 10900 Parkside Drive, on a shoplifting call. Upon detective’s arrival, complainant said he observed the suspect conceal items from the store in bags she brought with her. Suspect walked past all points of sale and out the doors with the concealed items without paying for them. Value of items taken was listed at $184.10. Suspect was issued a misdemeanor citation for shoplifting.



