Town’s road snow-ice removal info

Farragut Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a snow removal schedule during its meeting Thursday, Dec. 14, which includes the addition of Split Rail Lane, Briarstone Lane, Witherspoon Lane and Barnsley Road to its secondary priority list, said Bud McKelvey, Farragut Public Works director.



“We basically will be on every single street or check every street [when a snow incident occurs],” McKelvey said, adding the Town has five plows and four trucks with salt-spreading capabilities covering 150 miles.

For detailed snow schedule information, citizens can go online to www.townoffarragut.org/snowremoval/.



