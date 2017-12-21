Knoxville Catholic sigining day
Cade Mays, Titans Mr. Football for Class 5A in Tennessee and All-American offensive/defensive lineman for state champion Knoxville Catholic, ended all speculation about his future college home on "early" National Signing Day 1 for college football Wednesday.
Mays let his Georgia Bulldogs T-shirt do the talking, unbuttoning his light blue dress shirt and proudly displaying the school's "G" logo.
He chose the SEC powerhouse program over Clemson and Ohio State.
Mays was one of four Catholic football stars making their choices official during a ceremony in the KCHS gymnasium. Other football signees were skill position stars Cameron Blakely (Miami University, Ohio), D.J. Mitchell (Eastern Kentucky) and DaShon Bussell (Western Michigan). One baseball signee, pitcher/outfielder Connor Pinkard, also was part of the ceremony though he signed with Tusculum College back in November.
