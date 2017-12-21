Two Farragut Admirals football players sign on the line











Sticking with a Vols program trying to rebuild a wounded national reputation, the All-state tight-end with the Farragut Admirals made his choice official Wednesday.



Braden Collins, Warren's former FHS teammate and star receiver, signed with Appalachian State University Wednesday on the first "early" signing period day for future college football players, which runs through Friday, Dec. 22.



The signings highlighted a brief ceremony in FHS's Vickie B. Wells Auditorium.







For more photos from this signing click on the slide show below.













