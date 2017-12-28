Farragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce Christmas Open House
John JohnsonFarragut West Knox Chamber of Commerce welcomed its members and guests to its annual Christmas Open House, 11826 Kingston Pike, Tuesday, Dec. 12. Attendees packed into a tent and the Chamber office to enjoy samples from the many vendors who supplied everything from appetizers to barbecue and desserts, while Chloe Culbertson, a student of Angela Floyd School of Music, entertained the crowd. Attendees also had an opportunity to give back by donating toys and other items to Volunteer Ministry Center. Julie Blaylock, Chamber president/CEO, presented a continuing education scholarship to Andrew and Lynne Randazzo with Prime Medical Training.
For more photos from this event, please see Westside Faces in our print edition.