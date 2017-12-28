Farragut Primary School 2nd Grade Christmas Party
Olivia BortonFarragut Primary School second graders in Lisa Spell’s class celebrated the holidays early with a Christmas party in the classroom Tuesday morning, Dec. 19.
Students had a chance to dress in their pajamas while they “made” snowmen out of classmates and mom volunteers, got their faces painted, decorated cookies and tree ornaments, made “reindeer” food and played games such as “musical chairs” — using presents instead of chairs.
For more photos from this event, please see Westside Faces in our print edition.