Ads rip Bears

FHS girls fall to unbeaten Bradley

CLEVELAND — Game number 13 for Jon Higgins at Farragut High School, new head coach of FHS varsity boys basketball, zooms to the top of his “best” list.



His Admirals traveled to Bradley Central and “stepped it up and played really hard, they competed for a full four quarters,” Higgins said about a dominant 52-35 victory against the Bears Thursday night, Dec. 21.



“As a team, this is probably our best game of the season,” he added. “We played very well together as a team. We supported one another, we pushed one another.”



The Admirals improved to 5-8 overall after the win, while standing at 1-5 in District 4-AAA.



“That’s been our issue here lately, is playing and putting together a full game,” Higgins said. “It’s always good to get a win, especially after the past couple of losses that we had and how we got those losses.”



Farragut jumped out to a 17-9 lead after one quarter, “and we just kind of kept that same distance throughout the whole game,” the Admirals skipper said.

Chris Dalton, senior guard, and Caleb Thompson, senior post, each scored 11 for Farragut. Nick Stedham, senior post, added 10 points.



“They played very well, but I thought everybody who played did some really good things,” Higgins said.



Looking ahead, “You just hope that the kids can continue to build on it after Christmas,” he said.



With a 33-4 edge in points-off-of-turnovers, Bradley Central’s powerful girls team — winner of 44 out of its last 45 games spanning two seasons — improved to 12-0 after a 66-32 win against Jason Mayfield’s FHS girls.



Morgan Carbaugh, junior wing, led Farragut (6-6, 4-2) in scoring with eight points along with grabbing seven rebounds. Keayonna Bourne and Brooke Christian each added six points.



“We kind of held pace with them for a quarter,” Mayfield said about his Lady Admirals only trailing 16-12 after one frame. “But we couldn’t sustain anything after that point, with all the turnovers.”