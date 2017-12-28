Strong wrap to 2017 FHS football
Jacob Warren, an All-state tight-end at Farragut High School, seated, caught 70 passes for 1,156 yards and 17 touchdowns in his Admirals career. He signed with the Tennessee Volunteers during a ceremony in Vickie B. Wells Auditorium Wednesday, Dec. 20, the first day of the three-day Early National Signing Period. Joining Warren are parents, James Warren, left — a former UT Vols player — and Heather Warren, right; grandmother, Celia Williams, and brothers Josh Warren, center, and Trey Warren.