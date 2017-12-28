‘Murder’ comes to Farragut

Director and executive producer Geoff Proud, seated, confers with Austin Wallace behind the scenes of “Murder Comes to Town,” which filmed an episode at Little Joe’s Pizza Tuesday, Dec. 12. In the background, cameraman Lance Catania is taking a break.

“And [the owners] are some of the nicest people I have worked with. They were super thoughtful about their customers, [not only by announcing the closing on Facebook, but also] planning to give out gift certificates to anyone who might have shown up [the day of filming].



“They have been very good to us.”



“Murder Comes to Town” is one of several shows specifically filmed for the cable channel Investigation Discovery.



“Episodes deal with actual murders, and how they affect small towns,” Russ explained.



The new season will start in the summer of 2018, which is when this episode will be broadcast. Producers asked that specific details about the show filmed at Little



Joe’s not be published prior to the



run date.



That episode actually was the eighth of a 10-show season that was filmed in and around Knoxville, Russ added.



“They [members of the community] are getting more and more used to our presence,” Russ said.



“There is a lot of production value [here],” she added, noting that specific episode also filmed in the Fourth and Gill area. “There is a lot of great scenery here, and also good [location] areas for the show [in general] that ring true to story lines.”



The episode’s five actors were from out



of state, but the production crew was comprised of local free-lancers working for Knoxville-based Lusid Media Productions, including Russ.



Local law enforcement officers also participated in the filming.



“We [frequently] work with [Knoxville Police Department], canine units and CSI through the City of Knoxville,” Russ said. “We have a unique relationship with the police, and [the] law enforcement [officers we work with] are the best.”



Russ said she always is scouting out new sites for future shootings, no pun intended.



“We have 10 different locations to film over four days,” she said last week. “So, I love new location leads.”



Anyone wishing for their homes or



businesses to be considered for future



filming projects may contact Russ at locationmanagerlm@gmail.com/.



