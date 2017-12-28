Peterson’s work pops up in Farragut

Venturing around West Knox County, Lenoir City, Oak Ridge and Maryville, you may have seen Jill Peterson of Sign Gypsies work.

Rates typically are $65 per day, and most rentals only are requested for a 24-hour period, Peterson said, although more time is an option. The cost covers the signs, along with set up and removal.



Founded by Stacey Hess in McKinney, Texas, less that two years ago, Sign Gypsies has quickly expanded, and now has 150 affiliates across the country. Affiliates receive support from the company via training opportunities, seminars and an expansive inventory assortment.



Peterson said other Tennessee affiliates are located in Nashville, Chattanooga and Memphis.



Peterson is well-known in the community for organizing “My Amazing Life,” an annual junior class event at Hardin Valley Academy to help prepare for life’s adult choices, and said that work has given her confidence in her current business venture.



Peterson has had tremendous support in her new venture from her family, which includes husband, Steven, son, Nathan and daughter, Bethany, all of whom have stepped up to help coordinate, set up and take down signage.



The community has been extremely receptive to Sign Gypsies. “People have been really excited about it,” Peterson said. “And, I love helping promote adventures for other people.



“It is really fulfilling for me, because I am helping spread joy for special occasions and events.”



Peterson said if the business continues to flourish, she anticipates possibly hiring an assistant sometime in 2018.



For more information, visit Peterson’s Facebook page, Sign Gypsies-West Knox, or call 865-674-5754.



