Peterson’s work pops up in Farragut
“I thought it looked so cool,” said the Hardin Valley resident, who found out about the business through a friend. “I saw all of her ads, and visited the web site, and I just loved it.”
Sign Gypsies is a unique company offering oversized yard greetings, ideal for individuals and families, as well as businesses, schools, churches and organizations.
The fade-and weather-resistant signs are rented, not purchased, and personalized messages can announce birthdays, births, weddings, church and company events, reunions, and school honors and activities.
Peterson became an affiliate in November, and said she has “been pretty busy” ever since in her assigned territory that includes all of West Knox County, Lenoir City, Oak Ridge and Maryville.
Her signage has been visible throughout the community, most recently at Farragut Middle School’s Christmas Bazaar. She also has helped promote other school events, and said she is looking forward to possibly partnering with them and helping with future fundraisers.
Rates typically are $65 per day, and most rentals only are requested for a 24-hour period, Peterson said, although more time is an option. The cost covers the signs, along with set up and removal.
Founded by Stacey Hess in McKinney, Texas, less that two years ago, Sign Gypsies has quickly expanded, and now has 150 affiliates across the country. Affiliates receive support from the company via training opportunities, seminars and an expansive inventory assortment.
Peterson said other Tennessee affiliates are located in Nashville, Chattanooga and Memphis.
Peterson is well-known in the community for organizing “My Amazing Life,” an annual junior class event at Hardin Valley Academy to help prepare for life’s adult choices, and said that work has given her confidence in her current business venture.
Peterson has had tremendous support in her new venture from her family, which includes husband, Steven, son, Nathan and daughter, Bethany, all of whom have stepped up to help coordinate, set up and take down signage.
The community has been extremely receptive to Sign Gypsies. “People have been really excited about it,” Peterson said. “And, I love helping promote adventures for other people.
“It is really fulfilling for me, because I am helping spread joy for special occasions and events.”
Peterson said if the business continues to flourish, she anticipates possibly hiring an assistant sometime in 2018.
For more information, visit Peterson’s Facebook page, Sign Gypsies-West Knox, or call 865-674-5754.