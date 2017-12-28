business briefs

• Thomas A. Cervone has been named managing director of Clarence Brown Theatre, a LORT Theatre in residence at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. Cervone will partner with the artistic director and UT Theater department head Calvin MacLean in organizational and strategic oversight of a production program, which includes a mix of professional and academic offerings.



• William L. Harvey, M.D., family practice physician, has joined Tennova Healthcare in his new office at Tennova Primary Care — Choto at 1612 Choto Markets Way, Knoxville. Harvey specializes in caring for men, women and children ages 6 and older. Most recently, Harvey was in private practice in Knoxville and Sweetwater, serving the communities for more than 30 years.

• Brett Lyons and Winston Smith have joined LBMC, PC, one of the Southeast’s largest accounting and professional services firms, in its Knoxville office. Lyons joined as staff accountant in the tax group while Smith joined as staff accountant in the audit group.



• After 62 years in business, Barge, Waggoner, Sumner and Cannon Inc. has rebranded as Barge Design Solutions. The firm’s Knoxville office is at 520 W. Summit Hill Drive SW.



• Dr. Niva Misra-Sammons of Farragut has joined Summit Medical Group of Oak Ridge as an internal medicine physician and is accepting new patients. Her husband, Dr. Brandon Sammons, is a physician at Summit Medical Group in Tellico Village.



• Salon Biyoshi recently welcomed hair colorist and stylist Martha Henry to its staff. Henry, who recently moved to the area from Tampa, Florida, has been a hairdresser since 1980, and is one of only 5,000 stylists world-wide who is a certified Redkin color specialist.



• Atlanta-based executive Amy Leiter has joined Vendor Registry, Knoxville’s high-growth tech company, as senior vice president of sales and customer development. Leiter, previously executive director for Global Healthcare Exchange and vice president of Vendor Solutions for Vendormate Inc., brings experience in value-based solutions for emerging tech companies.



• Realtors Brian Yearicks and Roger Lane have joined Weichert, Realtors — Advantage Plus in Knoxville. They will assist property buyers and sellers in West Knoxville.



• Ken McMullen, Weigel’s president since 2001, has been promoted to chief executive officer while Douglas Yaw berry was promoted from vice president of operations to president and chief operating officer; John Kelly, previously vice president of operations with Road Runner Markets, was hired as Weigel’s vice president of operations; William B. “Bill” Weigel, president and CEO and son of one of the company’s founders, was chosen to serve as the company’s chairman.











