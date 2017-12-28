Comprehensive Land Use Plan Committee reaches out to Alcoa

Town of Farragut reached out to a Blount County municipality while working on a strategy to develop vacant parcels.



A Comprehensive Land Use Plan Steering Committee, formed in late summer, took a field trip to City of Alcoa Nov. 28, meeting with its staff to review Alcoa’s work on its West Plant Master Plan Mixed and Multiple Use Development.



Mark Shipley, Farragut Community Development director, said committee members saw “the importance of a master plan for the area.”



They also saw how City of Alcoa’s planners explored developing market studies, engaged Transportation Planning Organization and other sources of funding for grants to develop master planning products, engaged the public, explored options Town of Farragut might consider to provide incentives in desired developments in the priority areas, added flexibility in the Master Plan and had substantial public outreach.

The committee also visited Northshore Town Center and met with residential developer Mike Stevens regarding that



development.



Committee is comprised of Farragut Municipal Planning Commission member Drew Carson, FMPC member and Alderman Louise Povlin, Farragut Vice Mayor Ron Pinchok, Alderman Ron Williams, Mike Wilson, FMPC youth member Jack Coker and Town citizens Claire Zachary, John Nehls and Seth Knisley.



“A goal of the committee was to be proactive rather than reactive in portions of the Town where future development was prioritized,” Shipley said.



He said the committee had identified the following areas as priorities in terms of future land development: Mixed Use Town Center area and properties immediately to the south; Watt Road Corridor; McFee Road Corridor, particularly near McFee Park, and Outlet Drive and Concord Road corridors.



“A market study should be considered for the different corridors to help guide the development of any potential regulatory provisions,” Shipley added.



The Town also might “work within existing zoning districts to develop use on review standards for uses that are permitted but might not be compatible with the Town’s vision of future land use for a specified area,” he said.



The committee also looked at developing a Neighborhood Commercial Zoning District as an option for Watt Road and Outlet Drive/Concord Road corridors “since they have abutting residential developments but also have some non-residential [developments], Shipley added.



The committee also considered changing the future land use map and the zoning map to help ensure “future development is consistent with the Town’s vision of future land use,” he added.



