police reports

• At 12:51 p.m., Monday, Dec. 18, a complainant called Knox County Sheriff’s Office Teleserve Unit in reference to her vehicle being burglarized in the parking lot of Cotton Eyed Joe, 11220 Outlet Drive. Complainant advised she left her 2011 Hyundai Sonata around 11 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17, with the rear doors unlocked. Complainant advised when she returned to the vehicle about 2 a.m., Dec. 18, she retrieved her wallet from under the driver’s seat where she had left it, at which time she realized $400 in cash had been stolen.

• At 9:56 a.m., Dec. 18, a Little Dogwood Road complainant called KCSO to advise his 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was broken into. He advised his doors were locked, but could not locate any damage on the vehicle. Complainant advised it was parked in the parking lot of Wild Wing Café. He advised his co-worker’s tools were taken and he would have him call with that information. Total estimated value of loss was listed at $2,280. Complainant also advised his fiancé had items taken. Fiancé was to call and give her information.



• At 12:41 a.m., Dec. 18, KCSO units responded to an alarm at Rick Terry Jewelry Designs, 11320 Kingston Pike. Upon arrival, officers discovered a shattered glass door and cleared the business. Officers discovered the main glass case inside the business had been shattered. Officers made contact with the business owner, who said $3,750 worth of jewelry was stolen. Front door and jewelry case also had been damaged, totaling $2,500. X-Ray responded to photograph the scene.



• At 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, a Riverbend Road complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report $30 worth of disposable diapers stolen from CVS, 11946 Kingston Pike. Complainant said a male suspect walked out the door with diapers and cursed at her when she approached him. He advised the suspect left in a Nissan Altima with a female suspect. Complainant was advised to call back if she noticed more items were missing.



