Fine Arts Night
Sisters Catherine Langlois, left, and Anna Langlois attended Fine Arts Night with their aunt, Ann Baker.Farragut Middle School staff and students presented a world of the fine arts just before Christmas, showcasing paintings, portraits, handmade pottery and sculptures, and many musical performances from the school’s various instrumental ensembles and choirs.
Parents also attended the event, which was held Dec. 18 in the school’s gymnasium and cafeteria. Not only were visual and aural experiences offered, but visitors also could enjoy making hand-made crafts and face-painting.
The event was a festive wrap-up to fall semester and 2017.
For more photos from this event, please see Westside Faces in our print edition.
