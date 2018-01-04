Lady Ads go 3-0

HARRIMAN — Enjoying a breath of fresh air from the rigors of playing Bradley Central, Maryville and Bearden on its 2017-18 girls basketball schedule to date, Farragut feasted on three Class A opponents during the holiday break.



Going 3-0 during Jim Cordell Christmas Classic at Harriman High School Dec. 28-30, the Lady Ads defeated Wartburg 59-41 (Thursday), crushed Rockwood 53-14 (Friday), then slipped past Midway in a defensive battle 28-25 (Saturday).



Claire Wyatt, FHS sophomore forward, scored a co-team-high 13 points against Wartburg.



Brooke Christian, junior forward, added 12 points and five rebounds for Farragut, which enters 2018 at 9-6 overall, 4-2 in District 4-AAA.



“Overall for the week, the person who gave us the most consistent effort was Brooke,” Admirals skipper Jason Mayfield said. “And she was playing through a little sickness.”

Against Rockwood, Christian led in scoring with 15 points along with grabbing five rebounds. Bri Tookes, sophomore forward, came off the bench and scored nine Friday.



The Lady Admirals played their final two games without Morgan Carbaugh, the team’s leading scorer this season as a junior wing.



Carbaugh “twisted her ankle” against Wartburg, Mayfield said, after scoring a co-team high 13 points while grabbing 12 rebounds.



Mayfield said he expects Carbaugh to play against District 4-AAA undefeated Hardin Valley Academy, which FHS hosts beginning at 6 p.m., Friday, Jan. 5.