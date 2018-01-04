police reports

• At 12:54 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 16, a complainant called Knox County Sheriff’s Office Teleserve Unit to report his 2005 GMC SIE stolen from Hampton Inn & Suites, 11340 Campbell Lakes Drive. Complainant advised his vehicle was locked. Estimated loss was listed at $12,000.

• At 6:52 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 14, KCSO units responded to Loop Road at Woody Road in reference to a wreck with injury. Officers made contact with arrestee, who said she was traveling westbound on Loop Road when she hit another vehicle head on in the eastbound lane. “Arrestee appeared to be extremely confused, [saying] she blacked out momentarily and did not know how she ended up in the eastbound lane,” the report stated. “The arrestee’s eyes were pinpoint, and her speech was extremely slurred, which made me to believe she was under the influence of an intoxicant during the wreck. No field sobriety tests were conducted due to arrestee being transported to the hospital. A record’s check revealed arrestee also had a prior DUI conviction, Nov. 2, 2012. Arrestee was read the Tennessee Implied Consent statute but refused to submit to a mandatory blood draw. A search warrant was obtained and two vials of blood were drawn at University of Tennessee Medical Center.”



Warrants will be placed on file for arrestee once she is released from the hospital. There was no damage amount listed for vehicle.



