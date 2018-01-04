through the lens
Empty building solutions?
While Town of Farragut proudly displayed its holiday flags, it also has faced the ongoing problem of filling empty buildings formerly the home of businesses. What’s the solution? Should Town government leaders offer better incentives to property owners — to sell, lease or renovate — to create more interest from prospective businesses? Should the Town’s business community play a more active role in a solution?
Should the Town attempt to buy the old Ingles building along Kingston Pike, for example, as part of a future Town Center? Have Town leaders done all they can, with property owners mainly responsible for finding new business? What do you think? To respond through presstalk, call us at 671-TALK (8255).