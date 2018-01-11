Epiphany Pageant

All participants from Sunday’s Epiphany Pageant are pictured, from the animals, to the angels, the Wise Men, shepherds, Mary and Joseph — and even King Herod.

St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Farragut commemorated this holiday in a big way Sunday, Jan. 7, with an Epiphany Pageant. Parishioners young and old depicted the Wise Men, angels, shepherds, Mary and Joseph — all of whom had witnessed the birth and adoration of Jesus.



For more photos from this event, please see Westside Faces in our print edition.