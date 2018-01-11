Epiphany Pageant
All participants from Sunday’s Epiphany Pageant are pictured, from the animals, to the angels, the Wise Men, shepherds, Mary and Joseph — and even King Herod.Epiphany Day — also known as Theophany, Little Christmas or Three Kings’ Day — is celebrated Jan. 6, (also the 12th day of Christmas) and marks the official end of the holiday season. In Western Christianity, the day commemorates principally (but not solely) the visit of the Magi (or the Three Wise Man) to the Christ child, and thus Jesus’ physical manifestation to the Gentiles.
St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Farragut commemorated this holiday in a big way Sunday, Jan. 7, with an Epiphany Pageant. Parishioners young and old depicted the Wise Men, angels, shepherds, Mary and Joseph — all of whom had witnessed the birth and adoration of Jesus.
