Ads rally past Hawks

Thompson, FHS senior post, looks to make a move in the lane while surrounded by four HVA Hawks, including senior Gavin Eidemiller, right, during the Hawks versus Admirals clash in FHS’s Lynn E. Sexton Gymnasium Friday night, Jan. 5. Farragut won 46-41.

“We struggled offensively. Both teams really struggled offensively,” HVA head coach Shane Chambers said. “It was 13-8 at halftime and we missed a few shots.”



After the break, both teams found some offensive rhythm. The two squads combined to score 32 points in third frame and the Admirals pulled to within 28-25 by the end of the quarter. FHS got a spark from Chris Dalton, Caleb Thompson and Nick Stedham, each of whom had four points in the frame. Tharrin Shuler added a 3-pointer.



Luke Moeller, Ads senior post, came off the bench in the fourth quarter and made the most of his opportunity. He scored two points, blocked a shot and had a crucial offensive rebound while Farragut made its comeback run.



The Ads were 13-for-16 from the foul line over the final eight minutes, while the FHS defense forced the Hawks into multiple turnovers.



“This was ugly but it was a big win because it was a district game and a rivalry game,” said Ethan Sherrill, FHS senior guard who scored all six of his points in the fourth quarter.



Dalton, who finished with eight points, agreed. “That first half was pretty rough,” he said. “We came out in the second half with a different mindset and we played better.”



Stedham, senior post, scored eight for Farragut. Thompson and Robby Geron each finished with six.



Hardin Valley senior Jordan Ewing led all scorers with 10 points.



“We had our opportunities in this game,” Chambers said. “But we had a few turnovers and things didn’t go our way against their press.”