FHS gets $10,000 as Hill’s ‘impact’ on Raby rewarded

Jean Hill is recognized for Extra Yard For Teachers Award at FHS Friday night, Jan. 5, after being nominated by Vanderbilt junior pitcher Patrick Raby (second from right). Also part of the ceremony are Ryan Siebe, left, FHS principal, and Donald Dodgen, athletic director.

As his computer apps teacher his sophomore year and business principles teacher Raby’s freshman year, Hill “obviously did a great job as a teacher, but more importantly helped on the aspect of stuff outside of school — more like helping on every day life,” he said.



For example, “How to treat people, and how like everything will come back around [positive] if you treat people well — kind of like karma,” said Raby, a human organizational development major. “Doing what I can to help people even if I don’t have to do it.



“… I think it’s something people hear about, but to be taught in person, to actually have a lesson on it, helped me gain understanding about it,” he added.



“I was really happy that I did get picked because Mrs. Hill is getting to be acknowledged for what she has done for me and I’m sure what she has done for a lot of other people.”



“I was very honored,” Hill said. “The ultimate reward a teacher can get is to impact a student’s life.



“One of the great privileges is to have a student like Patrick walk into your classroom,” she added. “He is always dependable and very mature. And most importantly, he shows respect — not only to his teachers but his fellow classmates.”



Moreover, “Patrick is a true leader,” said Hill, a teacher at FHS for 14 years [retiring after the 2012-13 school year] who served nine previous years as secretary to then FHS principal Ed Hedgepeth.



“Thanks to our partnership with the College Football Playoff Foundation … we’re giving $10,000 in funding to Farragut High School to help your teachers and students get new materials in the classroom later this season,” an SEC Network press release stated.



One teacher was honored representing each of the 14 SEC schools.



A broadcast segment about Hill’s Extra Yard Award aired during the VU versus Kansas State foootball game on SEC Network Sept. 16.



The Hill-Raby Extra Yard airing came at halftime of a Commodores home football game in September.



Steve Hill, Jean’s husband, attended the Jan. 5 ceremony. They have one son, one daughter and two grandchildren.











