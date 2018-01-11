Sims to help Ghana orphans

Sydney O’Leary, left, and Farragut residents Dianne and Mickey Sims look to help orphaned children in Ghana.

“In countries where children are trafficked – those children that are in safe homes, the likelihood of being trafficked is practically zero.



The store “Esther’s Hope,” 215 Center Park Drive in the Feeding the Orphans office, is another arm of the ministry. Handmade gift items — such as purses, aprons and scarves — are sent here from Ghana for area shoppers.



“Our goal in Ghana is family preservation,” said Jenny Carlevato, Esther’s Hope store manager. “I want people to be able to keep their kids and be able to feed and educate them. That’s why Esther’s Hope is so important. A lot of children would be in orphanages if their mothers didn’t have a way to earn money through this program.”



Looking back, “We’ve known Righ and Kristie for 15 years,” Mickey said. “We’ve watched the ministry grow out of a small church we all attended.”



“Feeding the Orphans was really started in the heart of the O’Leary’s daughter, Sydney,” Dianne said. “She wanted to find a way to send money to Africa so the kids there could have food.”



With the help of her mother, then-10-year-old Sydney designed a T-shirt to sell for funds. The FTO nonprofit took off and has grown.



To learn more about Feeding the Orphans, visit www.feedingtheorphans.org or call 865-213-2532.



