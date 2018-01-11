HVA’s Jolly wins TN 2017 Civics Essay Contest

A local first-place winner is among high school students statewide participating in Tennessee Secretary of State’s 2017 Civics Essay Contest, an annual initiative created to encourage students to be actively engaged citizens.



Winner at the high school level, Ninth-to-12th Grade category, is Simon Jolly of Hardin Valley Academy.



Students were asked to write about citizenship with length requirements varying by grade level. First-place winners will receive a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship, $500, and a trip to the State Capitol this spring.

“I’m thrilled more than 1,000 students from across the state wrote an essay for the contest. The students demonstrated a passion for actively participating in their communities at a young age,” Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said. “Our long-term goal is to increase civic engagement across the state.”



