Kingsgate home destroyed

Fire consumed a Farragut home early Sunday morning, Jan. 7, during a continued cold snap.



It was the second house fire in less than a week within Town limits. No injuries were reported.



Rural/Metro Fire Department responded to 500 E. Kingsgate Drive at 3:40 a.m. after an emergency call.



Five engines and 16 fire department personnel responded to the fire, in which the second floor and roof “were fully engulfed” by the time emergency personnel arrived, according to a R/M press release.



“A defensive attack was used, [and] the fire was brought under control at approximately 4:15 a.m.,” the press release further stated.

A fire hydrant in home’s front yard ensured “water supply was not a problem. Ice, however, was a problem for the crews,” the press release stated — also noting the outside temperature was 12 degrees.



The owner/occupant was not at home at the time of the blaze according to neighbors, who told authorities the car the owner normally uses was not in the home’s garage.



Cause of the fire remains under investigation.