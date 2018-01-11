police reports

• At 5:56 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 4, Knox County Sheriff’s Office units responded to a theft at Kohls, 11530 Kingston Pike. When officers arrived two suspects were observed on camera, by the complainant and loss/prevention officers, concealing items in their jacket and purse. Officers observed male arrestee concealing an electronic speaker under his jacket. Arrestees were walking toward the front door when officers approached the arrestees. Two items fell from under the male arrestee’s jacket. The female arrestee had several clothing items concealed in her purse. After female arrestee was Mirandized, she said they were trying to steal the concealed items. Both arrestees were charged with theft and transported to the Roger D Wilson Detention Facility. Merchandise was returned to Kohls. A records check revealed male arrestee driver’s license was revoked.

• At 3 p.m., Jan. 4, a Hall Street complainant called KCSO West Precinct to report an incident at JCPenney, 11534 Parkside Drive. She advised the suspect used to date her grandson and at the time of the charges, totaling $3,464.70, he worked for JCPenney. She advised the suspect had access to her personal information and could submit her information into the system to get her credit card numbers or issue a new card. She is unsure how the suspect did this, but the suspect admitted in an e-mail she made the charges and was going to pay back the victim.



