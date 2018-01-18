Police Reports

• At 11:47 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 10, a Hickory Woods Road complainant called Knox County Sheriff’s Office Teleserve Unit to report her vehicle was burglarized at her residence. Complainant advised at 10:30 a.m., Jan. 10, she noticed the phone charger was missing from her BMW. She returned home to check her video surveillance footage, which revealed an unknown male suspect going through both family vehicles between 4 and 5 a.m., Jan. 10. Complainant advised both vehicles were left unlocked. Value of chargers was listed at $25.



• At 9:06 a.m. Jan. 10, a Northshore Drive complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit in reference to her 2007 GMC Yukon XL being burglarized at a Woodsmoke Circle address. Complainant advised she noticed several items, including a smart watch valued at $150 and a Bumblebee purse valued at $200, missing around 7:30 a.m., Jan. 10, adding she last saw the vehicle around 11 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 9, before the incident took place. Complainant advised the vehicle was locked and did not appear to be damaged. Total value of loss was listed at $510.

• At 5:29 p.m., Jan. 9, a Popular Creek Road complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an attempted theft from Kohl’s, 11530 Kingston Pike. Complainant advised the suspect took multiple clothing items into the fitting room, where he concealed unpaid store clothing. Suspect attempted to walk out of the store without paying for the concealed clothing. Complainant advised he stopped the suspect, who then returned all concealed items. When the suspect was asked to stay inside of the store, he refused then left in a Jeep Cherokee.



• At 2:11 p.m., Monday, Jan. 8, a Newport Road complainant came into KCSO West Precinct to report an incident at 11408 Municipal Center Drive. Complainant advised he received an e-mail from the president of a building association advising him to send a check for the amount of $1,900 to an Irvington Street address in Daly City, California. Complainant advised he is treasurer for the victim/business and discovered at a meeting with the president the e-mail was fraudulent. The check was written from the company’s account Dec. 15, 2017. When complainant discovered the e-mail was fraudulent, around 1 p.m., Jan. 8, he cancelled the check. The business is out $37 in order to cancel said check.



• At 12:59 a.m., Monday, Jan. 8, a Bart Giffin Road complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report his vehicle stolen from Cotton Eyed Joe’s, 11220 Outlet Drive. Complainant advised his 2005 Jeep Wrangler was locked and parked in the parking lot. He advised he still has the key to his vehicle in his possession. Estimated value of loss was listed at $10,000.



• At 12:49 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3, a Harbor Way complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit in reference to a theft at Kroger’s Marketplace, 189 Brooklawn Street. Complainant said he was checking out around 11:45 a.m. when he left his wallet at the register. Complainant said he did not realize his wallet was missing until shortly after checking out. Complainant returned to the store and spoke with store manager who said the store’s video surveillance system recorded a man picking up the complainant’s wallet and concealing it inside his clothing. Total value of loss was listed at $80.



• At 11:14 a.m., Jan. 3, a KCSO unit responded to KCSO West Precinct to pick up an iPad, iPad cover and phone case — with a total listed value of $225 — dropped off by a Laurel Hill Road resident, advising she found the property in her driveway Friday, Dec. 29. Resident posted the items on her neighborhood watch Facebook page, but no one claimed the items.



• At 11:17 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 2, a complainant reported an incident at Torrington Court. He advised an unknown suspect used his debit card numbers to pay a bill with Progressive Insurance. He contacted his bank and was advised the numbers had been used to pay $1,827.50. Progressive advised victim the charge would be marked fraudulent, but could not refund his money.



• At 10:21 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 31, an Augustan Lane complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident on his property. Complainant said an unknown suspect broke into his shed in the backyard and stole three saws, a sander and toolbox among items with a total value listed at $335. To gain entrance, the unknown suspect cut off the lock with an unknown object.



• At 2:28 a.m., Dec. 31, a Martin Road complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report her purse stolen from Cotton Eyed Joe’s, 11220 Outlet Drive. She said she rode to Cotton Eyed Joe’s with suspects and left her purse in the suspect’s vehicle. Complainant said when she was leaving the nightclub she was unable to locate the suspects, so she went to find the vehicle but the vehicle was gone. She stated she tried reaching out to suspects multiple times via Facebook and they blocked her. Total value of loss was listed at $880.