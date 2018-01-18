Re-enactment to honor Pleasant Forest legends; auditions set





Nine inhabitants of Farragut’s historic Pleasant Forest Cemetery will be celebrated in through live re-enactments June 10, and Town officials are looking for eight men and one woman to bring them to life. Open auditions for the nine scripted roles will be held starting at 4 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1, and at 4 p.m., Monday, Feb. 5, in Farragut Town Hall.

Those wishing to audition are asked to bring a two-minute prepared monologue from a classical piece of literature. The cast will be chosen by Town Arts Council members and Hardin Valley Academy drama teacher Robert Warren, who is writing the script. For more information, call Lauren Cox at 865-218-3372.