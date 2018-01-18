Big Kahuna Wings looking to expand

Big Kahuna Wings, 12828 Kingston Pike, has been serving customers for more than three years. Saying they are doing a booming business, ownership has plans to relocate and expand not far from its current location.

The property in question is unusual in that a portion of it is buffered by a right-of-way owned by the Tennessee Department of Transportation where a weigh station once existed.



Myers Bros. Holdings attempted to purchase the right-of-way from TDOT, but the entity refused to sell, reported Knick Myers of Myers Bros. Holdings during the meeting.



“[This created a] unique situation that the property owner didn’t have any control over,” said Mark Shipley, Farragut Community Development director, as he shared the staff’s recommendation.



Now that the setback variance has cleared one hurdle, Beeler said the issue will go back to Municipal Planning Commission, which will review site and building plans.



If FMPC approves, it would make a recommendation to Board of Mayor and Aldermen.



Beeler said he is hopeful all requirements will be approved, and allow Big Kahuna Wings to be up and running in its new location within the year.



Myers Bros. Holdings will build the new Big Kahuna Wings restaurant, and retain ownership of the property, which Beeler would then rent.



The new building will be located about 300 yards from its current 12828 Kingston Pike location.



Big Kahuna Wings has been operating there for the last three and a half years, Beeler said.



It has proven so successful that “we just needed more space,” he added.



Currently the restaurant offers 2,500 square feet, but construction plans will increase the square footage to more than 3,500.



“We’ve been very fortunate and very blessed [to be in this situation],” he said. “It is exciting and a little scary, but this [move] will allow us to expand our seating, and still have a place that feels intimate and comfortable.”