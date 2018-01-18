Grateful about JAC package, Navy officer-FHS grad visits Pope’s fourth-graders

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin Mann holds a cake baked in his honor by those connected with Lora Kay Pope’s fourth-grade class at Farragut Intermediate School. Mann, saying he is “an aviation structural mechanic on safety equipment” aboard the USS Carl Vinson, spoke to the class and answered questions when he visited Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Speaking of a deployment “out in the South China Sea,” Mann told the children about his job. “I make sure that the air crew can breathe and that [their cabin] is pressurized,” he said.



Asked by one student, “Has your boat been attacked?” Mann said, “No, not yet. I don’t think it ever will be,” adding aircraft carriers are protected by nearby “destroyers and all sorts of other boats out there. There’s submarines that are below us.



“Without us they have no air support.”



About an enemy possibly attempting to cut through and attack their carrier, Mann said, “I can’t see anybody in the world, any country that has that kind of firepower.”



Asked by a student about the carrier’s rate of movement, Mann said when the Carl Vinson is headed to a given destination, instead of just going in a straight line, “For us we just do these circles … because we want to do more training.



“When we go to Vietnam” in early 2018, “we’ll be doing like circles to it,” he added.



However, “We can get anywhere pretty quickly,” Mann said.



The class, which received an assignment from Pope to write a paper on what they learned from Mann’s visit, also greeted the officer with a decorated cake and a “Welcome to FIS” poster signed by Pope and her students.



Mann’s mother, Susan Mann, is a fifth-grade teacher at FIS.