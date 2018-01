Youth writing top finishers





Three Knox County teens were selected as winners of a writing contest inspired by the Knoxville appearance of best-selling young adult author Kerri Maniscalco in September.

Kelsey Craighead, left, Knoxville Catholic High School junior, took first place ($100); Kathryn White, center, Hardin Valley Academy junior, second place ($75), and Pierce Gentry, Central High freshman, third place ($50).