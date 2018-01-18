Weigel’s Eagle award





Bill Weigel, right, chairman of 66 Weigel’s convenience stores in the Knoxville metro area, was honored recently with National Eagle Scout Association’s Outstanding Eagle Scout Award. The national award recognizes Eagle Scouts whose efforts have made a positive impact in their community with their leadership, time and investment in scouting.

Weigel was nominated by an Eagle Scout, and then was chosen for the honor by a selection committee. It is only the 12th time the coveted recognition has been awarded. “When I think of Eagle Scouts who rise above all other Eagle Scouts, Bill easily comes to mind,” said David Williams, Scout executive and CEO of the Great Smoky Mountain Council of the Boy Scouts of America. “Since receiving his Eagle Scout in 1955, Bill has overwhelmingly given his time, talents and leadership not only to scouting, but to our community, and that embodies the meaning of this award.” Alongside Bill Weigel is his wife, Ann. Also pictured is their son, Kurt Weigel; Kurt’s wife, Carolyn, and their daughters Karley, left, and Abby.