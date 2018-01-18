Wormsley, Webb state champ coach, elected to TBCA Hall of Fame

Clark Wormsley, former Webb School of Knoxville varsity baseball head coach who led the Spartans to a Division II state title in 2010, was inducted into the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame last week.



Wormsley guided his varsity baseball team for more than 20 years before resigning, winning 445 games that included seven region titles and six state tournament appearances [runner-up finishes in 2003, 2005 and 2011].



“As far as his success on the field he’s one of the most successful coaches in Tennessee,” said Dave Meske, Webb athletic director and varsity football head coach.

“But I think what separates him, what makes him an unbelievably great coach, is his relationships with his players,” Meske added. “That will really last a lifetime.”



Under Meske, Wormsley will enter his 34th football season as Spartans offensive coordinator in 2018 — having helped Webb win seven state championships.



“Without the players’ talents and efforts, without the help and input of assistant coaches, and without the support of parents and the Webb community, we would not have been successful and I would not be receiving this great honor,” Wormsley stated in a school press release.



After his 2011 state runner-up finish, Wormsley passed the baseball head coaching torch to his son and Webb alumnus Jordan Wormsley, Class of 2006.



The induction ceremony was Saturday, Jan. 13, during TBCA Clinic’s Awards Banquet in Franklin.