Higgins ‘proud’ despite L

Lady Ads rally in 4Q, then fade in final two minutes at Maryville

Chris Dalton, Farragut senior guard, is surrounded by Maryville defenders near the basket.

But the Lady Red Rebels [7-2 in 4-AAA] closed the game with a 9-0 run to win 58-46.



Morgan Carbaugh’s 18 points led Farragut [10-8, 5-4] followed by Claire Wyatt’s 12 points.



For the boys, Nick Stedham, Ads senior post, scored a team-high 13.



“I think we did a good job climbing back, but then down the line they hit free throws and we didn’t. … I missed a bunch I should have hit,” he said. “We made some bad fouls at bad times, but we were just trying to be aggressive and get the ball.”



“I thought Nick Stedham showed hustle and grit — which is what he’s done all season,” FHS head coach Jon Higgins said. “I can’t be more proud of the way he’s played, especially coming to a position where he hasn’t played in a few years.



“His energy level, his fight, his intensity is something that I value each and every day, and it showed again tonight,” he added.



Will Brown and Caleb Thompson scored six for the Admirals, which saw a four-game winning streak snapped, falling to 9-10 overall, 3-6 in district. Trevion Moreno added five points for Farragut, while Andrew Howell and Garrett Brickhouse scored four apiece. Chris Dalton and Tharrin Shuler each added three points, while Luke Moeller scored two.



Maryville’s 4-AAA record improved to 8-1.



“I’m proud of my guys. I thought we fought extremely hard,” Higgins said. “I thought we played pretty well, especially after the first quarter.



“Just right there at the end, we missed some opportunities to close the game out,” he added. “We go 1-for-4 from the free throw line in the last [minute] with a 2-point lead.



“Those are things that hopefully we’ll learn from, that guys will step up and embrace the moment and finish it.”



Though Joe Anderson, Maryville’s standout sophomore guard, led all scorers with 20 points, he scored just two after halftime.



“I thought Will Brown did a fantastic job on him tonight — and that’s not easy to do. Anderson is real good,” Higgins said about Brown, a junior guard.



“Will Brown, when he puts his mind to it, is a disruptive defender because he’s got length and he’s got quickness,” the coach added.



Farragut overcame a 30-22 deficit late in the first half to take a 4-point lead, holding a 40-36 edge after three quarters. “I think they outworked us so much, and I think that’s what got them back into the game,” Anderson said. “They just honestly wanted it more than us.



“But luckily in the fourth quarter we were able to finish it off.”



Overall for FHS, “We’re getting better each and every day,” Higgins said. “As long as we fight like this, I like where we’re headed.”



“It would have been nice to get this win — we kind of gave this win away to Maryville — but I like what I see,” he added.