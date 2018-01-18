'Rising Star'

Mary Claire Carter from FMS earns Bijou ACE Award





Mary Claire Carter of Farragut Middle School emerged as a winner during 6th Annual ACE Awards, presented by The Alliance For Creative Excellence,

among scores of high school and middle school performance talent in Bijou Theater, downtown Knoxville, Saturday evening, Jan. 13. Mary Claire won Rising Star category singing “At Last.” (See other FMS, Farragut High School and other high school performers, and winners, in our print edition of West Side Faces, page6B) or follow the link below:













