CCS hoops icebreaker

Mynatt: Lady Lions’ win versus FBA first TSSAA district victory in school’s basketball history

Santana White, CCS Lady Lions senior post, looks for elbow room after grabbing one of her many defensive rebounds against First Baptist Academy of Powell Friday night, Jan. 19, at CCS. The Lady Lions won 50-37.

With CCS leading 30-25 entering the fourth quarter before FBA made a run, “As much as anything in the fourth quarter, we became a team tonight,” Mynatt said. “We had a struggle finding the basket for a few minutes. But they finally settled down. They ended up finding the open lane, finding the open girl.”



Despite the FBA Lady Eagles defense “keying” on top scoring threat Ashley Penland, “trapping her all over the floor” according to Mynatt, he said other Lady Lions took up the scoring slack.



“Madi Mee did a good job stepping up on the wing,” he added about the sophomore guard who scored 11 points, including a big three-point field goal late. “Molly Klenkel [two points] did a good job stepping up on the wing.”



Penland, a sophomore point guard, scored seven points, including one of those big late-game three-pointers. Senior Sydney Spangler added four points for CCS.



“Inside tonight really helped us. Santana White and Madison Buchter did a great job in the post tonight,” Mynatt said. “Had nearly 30 points between them in the post [Buchter 15, White 11].”



“Getting to the glass was one of our keys tonight,” he added about scoring and rebounding success.



