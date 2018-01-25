HVA 2nd in ‘City Meet’

Bearden takes 3rd; Webb 5th; FHS 6th

Surrounded by teammates is Maddy Arthur, center, Hardin Valley Academy senior swimmer who holds the Aqua Hawks’ second-place Knox-area Interscholastic Swim League trophy. It was earned after two days of competition ending Saturday night, Jan. 20, in UT’s Allan Jones Aquatic Center.

“This was a tight meet and it went down to the wire like I knew that it would,” HVA head coach Larry Hough said. “I knew that it would come down to us, Maryville and Bearden.”



Armijo had a huge day.



She teamed with HVA’s Abbey Aycock, Bekah Pass and Emily Aycock to win the girls 200-medley relay with a time of 1:48.33.



She also was anchor leg on the Aqua Hawks’ winning 4 X 100 freestyle relay with Rachel Aycock, Abbey Aycock and Mary Kate Darby.



A University of Nevada, Las Vegas signee, Armijo also won the 500-freestyle (4:55.96).



“I’m proud of my team. We came out and had a lot of personal best swims, and now we’re looking forward to competing at state [Friday and Saturday, Feb. 9-10, in Allan Jones Aquatic Center],” she said.



Area swimmers dominated the girls 200-freestyle. Rachel Aycock won the event for HVA.



In the girls 50-freestyle, Emily Aycock (24.72 seconds) prevailed.



Harrington, who will continue his career at the University of Georgia, beat his friend and rival Coleman “Mama Bear” Kredich of West High School while setting the 50-yard freestyle meet record.



“It was great to get the record, especially with my friend, ‘Mama Bear,’ swimming in the lane next to me,” he said. “He’s a great swimmer, a great competitor and a great friend.”



Harrington also won the boys 100-yard butterfly (48.77).



“We had some good swims and it’s good to see that we’re headed in the right direction heading into state,” BHS head coach Justin Baxter said.



In the girls 100-butterfly, Farragut’s Melanie Moczaldo won (57.36 seconds). “All the kids who came back and swam Saturday night did really well,” Admirals head coach Cameron Higdon said. “They cut a lot off their times. I’m really proud of them.”



Webb’s Jack Hamilton captured the boys 200-IM (1:53.40). He also won the 100-backstroke (50.96).



“We did really well,” Hamilton said. “We were coming in off a year when we finished 13th and this was really a great and fun meet with some great competition.”







