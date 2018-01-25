FHS girls breeze past Lady Irish, but fall hard at LC

After an unscheduled week away from the hardwood due to weather, the Farragut High School varsity girls basketball team had a little fun Friday night, Jan. 19.



Farragut posted a 60-10 District 4-AAA win versus Knoxville Catholic in FHS’s Lynn E. Sexton Gymnasium.



“After sitting at home for about a week, it was just nice to get a chance to come out and play,” said Farragut junior forward Sydney Chapman, who scored 10 points against the Lady Irish (2-15 overall, 1-9 in the district).



Catholic was without one of its top players, as Mary Iverson was out due to injury.



The Lady Admirals also got big offensive contributions from Claire Wyatt, Madison Hodge and Morgan Carbaugh.



Carbaugh led all scorers with 18 points.

Wyatt scored all nine of her points before halftime. Hodge scored all six of her’s early.



Natalie Perry led KCHS with five points.



One night later, however, found Farragut (11-9, 6-5) on the one-sided end of a losing score. Lenoir City won going away, 55-33, Saturday night, Jan. 20, at LCHS.



Brooke Christian, junior wing, led the Lady Ads with seven points.



