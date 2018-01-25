Out with the old, in with Starbucks
Most area residents will recognize the first business by name: a drive-through Starbucks. Although the world reknown coffee shop has dine-in locations inside Ingles and Kroger, the closest drive-through is in Turkey Creek.
It is one of two freestanding buildings that will comprise Farragut Gateway, confirmed Paul Schaffer, who is one of several developers working jointly as First Farragut Development, LLC, which is bringing the project to life.
A second building, 10,000-square foot, would be a multi-tenant location.
This prime piece of real estate, located at the corner of Kingston Pike and South Campbell Station Road, has been a source of speculation in the years since Silver Spoon went out of business, leaving a vacant building behind.
First Farragut Development, which purchased the property two years ago, has worked with Town of Farragut officials on the design and planning stages for Farragut Gateway.
“We were just at the right place at the right time,” Schaffer said.
“Everything has opened up just right, and I think we are on the right track,” he added last week. “Our sight plan was approved, and we expect construction to start the first of April.”
Merit Construction Co. will be general contractor on the project.
Plans call for the new Starbucks to be open sometime this fall.