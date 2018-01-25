Out with the old, in with Starbucks

The former Silver Spoon restaurant, located at the corner of Kingston Pike and South Campbell Station Road, is in the process of being demolished to make way for the planned Farragut Gateway development — and first tenant, Starbucks.

This prime piece of real estate, located at the corner of Kingston Pike and South Campbell Station Road, has been a source of speculation in the years since Silver Spoon went out of business, leaving a vacant building behind.



First Farragut Development, which purchased the property two years ago, has worked with Town of Farragut officials on the design and planning stages for Farragut Gateway.



“We were just at the right place at the right time,” Schaffer said.



“Everything has opened up just right, and I think we are on the right track,” he added last week. “Our sight plan was approved, and we expect construction to start the first of April.”



Merit Construction Co. will be general contractor on the project.



Plans call for the new Starbucks to be open sometime this fall.



