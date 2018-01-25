Farragut Flooring brings the product to the customer

Randel “Scott” Weaver and Marie Weaver, flooring contractors, show samples of products they can bring to customers from their new business, Farragut Flooring.

The method puts customers more at ease, Scott Weaver said.



“They can ask questions to us that they may not be able to ask in a store,” he added. “With us, it’s a one-on-one thing. You can ask us anything; you can call us any time.”



“I think in this day and age, with DIY and HGTV, homeowners really want to be more involved,” Marie Weaver said.



”They don’t want to hand it off to somebody, they want to be involved in every step of it.



“They want to bring the heart back into their home,” she added. “It’s like getting up in the morning and putting on your accessories — that’s what they are doing to their home.”



Farragut Flooring provides installation of multiple types of flooring, mostly dealing with the hardwood variations — vinyl planks, engineered hardwoods, snap-and-lock floating floors, laminates and pre-finished solid [hardwood], Scott Weaver said, then added, “But we don’t do a lot with carpet or tile.”



“We want to be able to present to customers the importance of the flooring they choose isn’t just aesthetics,” Marie Weaver said. “We also want to try to emphasize the health benefits. Allergies are something we all fight here in Knoxville —especially with our little ones.”



“And the products offered nowadays are outstanding in what they can do,” Scott Weaver said.



The Weavers have lived in Farragut for the last 10 years and started the family-owned flooring contracting business to continue a family trade.



“My grandfather was a home builder in North Carolina, which is where I’m from, and my two uncles and father were both flooring contractors,” Scott Weaver said.



“I worked with the government in building development, so that’s where I got my start in construction,” Marie Weaver said. From building development, she then moved to working with general contractors one-on-one.



Business hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Mondays through Fridays. “We are advising our customers, whether by website or social media, to contact us first by appointment by calling 865-392-1198,” Marie Weaver said. Information also is available at facebook.com/farragutflooring or by e-mail at farragutflooring@gmail.com/.



