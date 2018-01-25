Vandals strike in the night at McFee

A photograph taken by Town of Farragut officials showed the tracks left following vandalism in McFee Park soccer field by a vehicle in the middle of the night while snow fell late Tuesday, Jan. 16, and early Wednesday, Jan. 17.

“People don’t understand.”



Making the problem worse, Smoak said, “is the fact that it is a Bermuda grass field … That grass does not start growing until May.”



“Natural turf fields are scheduled to open March 3,” Wendy Smith, Farragut Public Relations coordinator, stated in an e-mail Monday, Jan. 22. “… Because the grass is Bermuda, which doesn’t grow until warm weather, the delay in field use could be significant.”



“It could be the end of June or July [before the field could be used], and then we close it down in August,” Smoak said. “It’s going to cost us two to three months of rental fee [revenues].



“It really limits the availability of that field in the summer,” he added. “We will be unable to use the field as much as we could have this year.



“This is a public park, and one or two people who ruin it is unfortunate for the people who use it.”



