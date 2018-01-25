police reports

• At 10:42 a.m., Thursday, Jan. 18, a North Monticello Drive complainant called Knox County Sheriff’s Office West Precinct to report a vehicular burglary. He advised an unknown suspect gained entry into his 1999 Toyota 4Runner by unknown means and took a GPS system with a listed value of $100. He was advised to call back with a serial number for NCIC entry.



• At 3:42 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16, a Battle Front Trail complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident at 11433 Kingston Pike in Planet Fitness parking lot. She advised between 1 and 1:30 p.m., she discovered an unknown suspect had busted out the driver’s side rear window of her 2013 Toyota Camry and stole a briefcase with a listed value of $180. Estimated value of window damage was listed at $400.

• At 2:01 p.m., Jan. 16, a Valley Crossing Way complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report a burglary to her 2011 Cadillac Escalade at Planet Fitness parking lot, 11433 Kingston Pike. Complainant advised an unknown suspect broke out her rear passenger window and took her and her friend’s purses from the vehicle. Estimated value of loss was listed at $4,930, which included a $2,400 Louis Vuitton briefcase valued at $2,400; $1,000 in cash and Chanel eyeglasses valued at $500. Complainant said the vehicle is registered to her parents.



• At 5:48 p.m., Monday, Jan. 15, a KCSO unit was informed of a vehicular burglary at a Lanesborough Way apartment around 2:30 a.m., Jan. 15. Complainant/victim said during the night, his 2015 Mitsubshi Outlander was burglarized by an unknown person and items stolen with an estimated value listed at $360, which included $200 in cosmetics. Complainant said he was unsure if his vehicle was locked or not, but there was no damage to his vehicle. Complainant said he had been inside of his vehicle and driving it since the burglary occurred.



• At 11:18 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 13, an Oran Road complainant called KCSO Teleserve Unit to report an incident. Complainant advised her mailbox was knocked down, pulled out of the ground and vandalized by an unknown suspect between midnight and 9 a.m., Jan. 13. Estimated value of damage was listed at $300. At the time of this report there were no known suspects.



• At 3:38 p.m., Friday, Jan. 12, a complainant came to KCSO West Precinct to report an incident at Marshalls, 11455 Parkside Drive. He advised two suspects entered the store at 8 p.m., Oct. 24, 2017, and took 10 men’s active wear clothing items. Cost of items was listed at $249.90. He advised the suspects were identified to the Retail Crime Task Force. Complainant was able to review his video surveillance and make a positive identification on both suspects.



