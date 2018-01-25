Through the Lens

Despite the efforts of Knox County Sheriff’s Office West Precinct, located along Parkside Drive in Turkey Creek, does Town of Farragut need to create its own police department? Mayor Ralph McGill recently said speeding is becoming a serious problem in Farragut among other misdemeanor violations and felonies. Would a Farragut Police Department have more patrols and manpower to better control speeding while more successfully deterring crimes? Is the KCSO precinct’s patrol pattern, overall performance and proximity to Farragut sufficient? What do you think? Call Presstalk at 671-TALK (8255).